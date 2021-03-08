Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$36.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.40.

TSE:TOY opened at C$40.60 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$9.73 and a 12 month high of C$41.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

