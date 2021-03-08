Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.35

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $163.35 and last traded at $163.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.75.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

