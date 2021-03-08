SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $68,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $103.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.59. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Insiders have sold 69,254 shares of company stock worth $7,320,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

