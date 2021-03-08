State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.31

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.31 and last traded at $81.30, with a volume of 18991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

