Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.43 and last traded at $48.07. 2,649,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,060,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

