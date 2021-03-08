Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Up 5.1%

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.43 and last traded at $48.07. 2,649,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,060,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit