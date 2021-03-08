Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

