SunOpta Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter.

SunOpta stock opened at C$17.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.06. SunOpta has a 52 week low of C$1.82 and a 52 week high of C$21.63.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

