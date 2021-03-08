Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 75,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

