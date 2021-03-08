Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Insider Sells $15,375.84 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) insider Robert Dooley sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $15,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Dooley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 5th, Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00.
  • On Thursday, December 10th, Robert Dooley sold 2,313 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $83,614.95.

Shares of SYX stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. Systemax Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the fourth quarter worth about $18,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 83,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 70,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the third quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 23.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYX shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

