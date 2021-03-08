Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TALO opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

