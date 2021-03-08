TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

