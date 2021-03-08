TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 263,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 251,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 19,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $37.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

