TD Securities Lowers Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to $165.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $255.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.14.

KXSCF stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

