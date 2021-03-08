Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 732.67 ($9.57).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TM17. Canaccord Genuity lowered Team17 Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.73) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 704 ($9.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £925.57 million and a P/E ratio of 48.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 796.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 756.35. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

