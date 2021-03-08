Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on THNPF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $13.67 on Monday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

