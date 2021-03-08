Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$29.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.04. The firm has a market cap of C$14.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.