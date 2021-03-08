Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.41

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.41 and last traded at $95.78, with a volume of 2297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.40.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 119.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

