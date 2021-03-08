The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.78

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.78 and last traded at $113.65, with a volume of 7704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

