The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.69.

NYSE COO opened at $388.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.78.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

