The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.20

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 3489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $560,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,522 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

