The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 37.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 44.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

MIDD stock opened at $164.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $166.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

