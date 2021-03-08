The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SHYF stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

