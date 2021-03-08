The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 28th total of 898,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

TKR stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in The Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the third quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

