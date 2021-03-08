THEKEY (TKY) Trading Up 12.9% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $53,161.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007206 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000999 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

