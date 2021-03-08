Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 695,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $64,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $126.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

