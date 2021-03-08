TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Shares of TA opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.38. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$12.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$583,884.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$761,987.34. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

