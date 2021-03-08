Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Timothy C. Carlson Sells 14,989 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.64. 2,244,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,169,000 after buying an additional 298,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after buying an additional 798,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 98,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.