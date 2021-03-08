TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.41 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $510.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $512.95 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $497.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.95.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit