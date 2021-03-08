TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $510.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $512.95 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $497.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.95.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

