Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $17,364,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. 66,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

