TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 30.2% Higher This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,058,205,335 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

