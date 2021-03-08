United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Up 7%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.06. Approximately 17,509,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 15,708,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

