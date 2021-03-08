Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Up 5.7%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $203.84 and last traded at $199.81. 995,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 380,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

