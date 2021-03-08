uPlexa Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,026.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $435,188.89 and $1,026.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,623,633,805 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

