Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target Increased to $1.40 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $1.40 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 648,169 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

