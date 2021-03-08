US Bancorp DE Invests $42,000 in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $153,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $25.95 on Monday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

