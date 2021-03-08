US Bancorp DE Invests $42,000 in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $153,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $25.95 on Monday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit