UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Short Interest Up 38.9% in February

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $8.68 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.