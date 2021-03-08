Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.48

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 7882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vedanta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vedanta by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vedanta by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.