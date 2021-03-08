ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $74.76.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

