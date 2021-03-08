Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Shares of VRTS opened at $245.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $270.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.33 and its 200-day moving average is $189.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

