Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $5.56 on Monday, hitting $220.97. The stock had a trading volume of 136,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

