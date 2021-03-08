Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Vonage also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,255,000 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Vonage by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,532,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,340 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

