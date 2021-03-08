Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 208.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.4% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.