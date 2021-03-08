WABnetwork Reaches Market Cap of $100,134.78 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $100,134.78 and $46.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.77 or 0.00814561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00030373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041497 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.