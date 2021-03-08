Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 786,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $45,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

