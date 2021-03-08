Wing Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.15 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Wing has a market cap of $35.48 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wing token can now be purchased for approximately $34.79 or 0.00065823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00453204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00067398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00076019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00078398 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00466089 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,519,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,741 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

