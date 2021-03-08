xBTC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,473.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One xBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $9,473.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xBTC has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00460446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00076888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00080930 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.07 or 0.00459681 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,307,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,476,705 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

xBTC Token Trading

