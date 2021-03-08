Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Up 5.5%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.12. 399,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 638,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XBIO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

