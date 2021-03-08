Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Up 5.5%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.12. 399,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 638,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
A number of research firms have weighed in on XBIO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.
About Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
