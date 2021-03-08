Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stake Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xerox by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE XRX opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

Xerox Profile

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.