Xponance Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Square stock opened at $216.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 343.56, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,083,030 shares of company stock valued at $245,700,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.