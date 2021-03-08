Xponance Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 37,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $134.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

